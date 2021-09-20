UrduPoint.com

US Ambassador In Russia Offers Condolences Over Perm University Shooting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 07:46 PM

US Ambassador in Russia Offers Condolences Over Perm University Shooting

US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the shooting at Perm University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the shooting at Perm University.

"On behalf of all of us at the U.S. Mission, I offer my deepest condolences to the victims of today's shooting at the Perm State University campus.

Our thoughts are with their families and everyone enduring this senseless tragedy," US Embassy spokesperson Jason Rebholz quoted Sullivan as saying on Twitter.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, on Monday morning, a student opened fire at the Perm State National Research University, six people were killed, another 28 were injured. The suspect resisted the police during the arrest and was wounded.

