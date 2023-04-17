US Ambassador Invited to Russian Lower House Meeting on April 18 - Lawmakers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The commission of the Russian parliament's lower house on investigation of foreign interference in the country's internal affairs said on Monday that it invited US ambassador in Moscow Lynne Tracy to its meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting will be dedicated to the issue of the US biolaboratories in Ukraine.

"US Ambassador to Russia Lynn Tracy is invited to the meeting of the commission to provide clarifications on the activities of US biolaboratories in Ukraine," the commission's press office said.