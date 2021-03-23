US Ambassador Is Ready to Come to Belarus - Belarusian Foreign Ministry

Derek Chollet, the counselor of the US secretary of state, confirmed to Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei that the US ambassador is ready to arrive in the country, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Derek Chollet, the counselor of the US secretary of state, confirmed to Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei that the US ambassador is ready to arrive in the country, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, Chollet and Makei held a phone conversation on Monday. They discussed "pressing bilateral issues, including ambassadors exchange."

"Chollet confirmed that the appointed US ambassador is ready to arrive in our country," the ministry said in a statement.

Makei briefed the US official on the process of selecting a candidate to the post of the Belarusian ambassador to the US, the ministry added.