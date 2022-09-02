UrduPoint.com

US Ambassador John Sullivan To Attend Gorbachev's Funeral This Weekend - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 10:36 PM

US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan will attend the late Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev's funeral in Moscow this weekend, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday

"We can confirm Ambassador Sullivan will attend," the spokesperson said.

Gorbachev died on Tuesday at the age of 91 in Moscow after a long and serious illness, according to the Central Clinical Hospital. Gorbachev will be laid to rest at the Novodevichy cemetery in Moscow after a public farewell ceremony on Saturday.

