WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan will attend the late Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev's funeral in Moscow this weekend, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.

"We can confirm Ambassador Sullivan will attend," the spokesperson said.

Gorbachev died on Tuesday at the age of 91 in Moscow after a long and serious illness, according to the Central Clinical Hospital. Gorbachev will be laid to rest at the Novodevichy cemetery in Moscow after a public farewell ceremony on Saturday.