US Ambassador Leaves Russian Foreign Ministry

Fri 10th September 2021 | 08:24 PM

US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan left the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was summoned on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported

US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan left the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was summoned on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The ambassador stayed in the ministry for about 20 minutes, the reason for the summon is unclear.

