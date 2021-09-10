US Ambassador Leaves Russian Foreign Ministry
Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 08:24 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan left the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was summoned on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The ambassador stayed in the ministry for about 20 minutes, the reason for the summon is unclear.