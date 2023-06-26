MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy told during contacts with Russian representatives regarding the situation with Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of private military company (PMC) Wagner, said that this is the internal affair of Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"When US ambassador Tracy spoke with Russian representatives (regarding the situation with Prigozhin) yesterday, she conveyed signals. These signals were, first of all, that the United States had nothing to do with it, that the United States very much hopes that nuclear weapons will be fine, that American diplomats will not suffer, and it was especially emphasized: the United States proceeds from the fact that everything that happens is an internal affair of Russia," Lavrov said in an interview with RT.