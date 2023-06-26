Open Menu

US Ambassador Lynne Says Situation Around Prigozhin Russia's Internal Affair - Lavrov

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2023 | 05:50 PM

US Ambassador Lynne Says Situation Around Prigozhin Russia's Internal Affair - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy told during contacts with Russian representatives regarding the situation with Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of private military company (PMC) Wagner, said that this is the internal affair of Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"When US ambassador Tracy spoke with Russian representatives (regarding the situation with Prigozhin) yesterday, she conveyed signals. These signals were, first of all, that the United States had nothing to do with it, that the United States very much hopes that nuclear weapons will be fine, that American diplomats will not suffer, and it was especially emphasized: the United States proceeds from the fact that everything that happens is an internal affair of Russia," Lavrov said in an interview with RT.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Company Fine United States All From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil economy value grows to 9- ..

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil economy value grows to 9-year high in Q1 2023

4 minutes ago
 Yasmin Rashid’s bail plea turned down in arson, ..

Yasmin Rashid’s bail plea turned down in arson, anti-state speeches case

39 minutes ago
 Aima Baig enthralls fans with new song ‘Satrangi ..

Aima Baig enthralls fans with new song ‘Satrangi’

57 minutes ago
 ADNOC Distribution signs lubricants agreement with ..

ADNOC Distribution signs lubricants agreement with HPCL of India

1 hour ago
 Aitzaz Ahsan demands PM Shehbaz’s resignation

Aitzaz Ahsan demands PM Shehbaz’s resignation

1 hour ago
 DG ISPR says May 9 incidents deliberate conspiracy ..

DG ISPR says May 9 incidents deliberate conspiracy against nation

1 hour ago
Emirates to ramp up flights ahead of Hajj and Eid ..

Emirates to ramp up flights ahead of Hajj and Eid Al Adha surge

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Digital Awards named Synite Digital as Pa ..

Pakistan Digital Awards named Synite Digital as Pakistan’s Digital Agency of t ..

2 hours ago
 etisalat by e&amp; launches GoChat GPT Chatbot, ce ..

Etisalat by e&amp; launches GoChat GPT Chatbot, celebrating GoChat&#039;s record ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Special Olympics UAE athletes secure 73 medals at ..

Special Olympics UAE athletes secure 73 medals at World Games Berlin 2023

2 hours ago
 Tadweer and Municipal Community Centre launch &#03 ..

Tadweer and Municipal Community Centre launch &#039;My Sustainable City&#039; in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World