MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan has said that he met with Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov and discussed the results of the Russia-US summit in Geneva upon returning to Moscow.

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden agreed during the June 16 summit in Switzerland to return ambassadors to Moscow and Washington.

The US ambassador told the Dozhd broadcaster (also known as tv Rain) in an interview on June 25, one day upon returning to Moscow, that he met with Ushakov. According to the interview, published on Monday, both sides agreed that the June 16 meeting was useful but was only the beginning of discussions on a wide range of issues.

The ambassador added that Putin and Biden discussed in Geneva the issue of obtaining visas for US diplomats for Washington to be able to replace local staff at diplomatic missions in Russia.