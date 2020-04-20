US Ambassador to Russia John J. Sullivan said Monday he was disappointed over failing to attend the hearing of American national Paul Whelan, suspected in espionage, in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) US Ambassador to Russia John J. Sullivan said Monday he was disappointed over failing to attend the hearing of American national Paul Whelan, suspected in espionage, in Moscow.

The hearings on the case resumed earlier in the day. The US ambassador was not allowed to attend, just like last week, when he was not let in due to the coronavirus-linked restrictions.

Sullivan told reporters that he would continue to raise the issue of Whelan's closed hearing. The diplomat called on the Russian authorities to ensure that Whelan could contact his family and receive medical help. Sullivan expressed hope that the court would be honest and unbiased.

The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Friday that Whelan had received medical treatment and declined to have surgery.

She added that Whelan, at his request, had a check-up in a city clinic and was prescribed a medicine for his condition. Zakharova stressed that the court proceeded in strict compliance with the law.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced Whelan's detention at the end of 2018. According to the FSB, he was detained during an espionage activity. He may face up to 20 years in prison. Whelan has a citizenship of the United States, Canada, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. According to Whelan's brother, Paul had come to Moscow for a friend's wedding.