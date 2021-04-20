UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Ambassador Not To Leave Russia Despite Recommendation To Go For Consultations - Axios

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 06:10 AM

US Ambassador Not to Leave Russia Despite Recommendation to Go for Consultations - Axios

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan has refused to leave Russia despite Russian recommendations to go to Washington for consultations, Axios reported citing sources.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on April 16 that the Russian side recommended that Ambassador Sullivan "go to his capital and hold detailed, serious consultations there."

Related Topics

Russia Washington April

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s FM review cons ..

3 hours ago

UAE expresses sympathy with Egypt over Qalyubia tr ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leads discussions in first epis ..

7 hours ago

Community Development Department holds retreat to ..

7 hours ago

Ex-Wales scrum-half Peel back to Scarlets as coach ..

5 hours ago

Tokyo Authorities May Request State of Emergency O ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.