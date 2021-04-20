US Ambassador Not To Leave Russia Despite Recommendation To Go For Consultations - Axios
Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 06:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan has refused to leave Russia despite Russian recommendations to go to Washington for consultations, Axios reported citing sources.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on April 16 that the Russian side recommended that Ambassador Sullivan "go to his capital and hold detailed, serious consultations there."