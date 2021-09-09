UrduPoint.com

US Ambassador Offers Condolences Over Tragic Death Of Russia's Emergencies Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:00 PM

US Ambassador Offers Condolences Over Tragic Death of Russia's Emergencies Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan offered his condolences over the tragic death of Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Yevgeny Zinichev.

Zinichev, aged 55, tragically died on Wednesday in the city of Norilsk trying to save the life of prominent filmmaker Alexander Melnik.

He was posthumously awarded with the title of Hero of Russia.

"My deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the Minister of Emergency Situations Yevgeny Zinichev. There is no greater sacrifice than to lay down one's life in an attempt to save another. Our thoughts and prayers are with #Russia," Sullivan said, as quoted by the US Embassy in Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died Norilsk Family

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan participated in a multilateral minist ..

Turkmenistan participated in a multilateral ministerial meeting on Afghanistan

12 minutes ago
 PCB signs three-year agreement with CricHQ and Cri ..

PCB signs three-year agreement with CricHQ and CricViz

27 minutes ago
 OPPO Announces the AI Portrait Expert - Reno6 Seri ..

OPPO Announces the AI Portrait Expert - Reno6 Series, delivering a Superior Port ..

29 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 visitors to get special passport as souv ..

Expo 2020 visitors to get special passport as souvenir

31 minutes ago
 The meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the ..

The meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the countries-neighbors of Afghan ..

41 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 222.51 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 222.51 million

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.