MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan offered his condolences over the tragic death of Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Yevgeny Zinichev.

Zinichev, aged 55, tragically died on Wednesday in the city of Norilsk trying to save the life of prominent filmmaker Alexander Melnik.

He was posthumously awarded with the title of Hero of Russia.

"My deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the Minister of Emergency Situations Yevgeny Zinichev. There is no greater sacrifice than to lay down one's life in an attempt to save another. Our thoughts and prayers are with #Russia," Sullivan said, as quoted by the US Embassy in Moscow.