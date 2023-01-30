UrduPoint.com

US Ambassador Pays Special Attention To Maintaining Russia-US Dialogue - US Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) US Ambassador Lynne Tracy pays special attention to maintaining a dialogue between Moscow and Washington, as well as protecting the interests of US citizens detained in Russia, the US Embassy in Moscow said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Tracy met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov at the Russian Foreign Ministry and handed him copies of her credentials.

"US Ambassador Tracy and Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov held their first meeting at ... (the Russian Foreign Ministry). Ambassador Tracy pays special attention to maintaining dialogue between our countries during a time of tension, protecting US citizens in Russia, and maintaining relations between the peoples of (the US and Russia)," the embassy tweeted.

