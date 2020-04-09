US Ambassador Personally Sees Off Evacuation Flight in Moscow Amid Epidemic

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan on Thursday personally saw off US citizens who boarded a special charter flight in Moscow to go back home amid the coronavirus epidemic.

A plane departed from Moscow in the morning.

"It's been a long night at the airport in Moscow as we've worked to get folks on this charter flight home to family and friends in the United States. My sincere thanks to everyone who helped," Sullivan said, as quoted on the mission's press service Twitter.

On Thursday, Russia's Aeroflot evacuated more than 300 US citizens from Moscow to New York.