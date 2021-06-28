MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan plans to discuss the issues related to the US diplomatic mission's operations in the country with Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov next week.

In April, Russia banned the US embassy from hiring locals and third-country nationals as part of a wave of tit-for-tat sanctions.

According to the ambassador, this will make the embassy unable to fully provide consular services.

"This has been a topic of many conversations already ... including between me and my dear friend and esteemed colleague, Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov," Sullivan said in an interview with the broadcaster Dozhd (also known as tv Rain).

"We will discuss it, I am sure, next week," Sullivan continued.