US Ambassador Plans To Meet With Russia's Ryabkov On Thursday
Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 08:44 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan said on Monday that he is planning to meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Thursday.
Sullivan also told reporters that Washington and Moscow continue to discuss the organization of the first round of negotiations on strategic stability.