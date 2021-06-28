US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan said on Monday that he is planning to meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Thursday

Sullivan also told reporters that Washington and Moscow continue to discuss the organization of the first round of negotiations on strategic stability.