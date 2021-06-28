UrduPoint.com
US Ambassador Plans To Meet With Russia's Ryabkov On Thursday

Mon 28th June 2021 | 08:44 PM

US Ambassador Plans to Meet With Russia's Ryabkov on Thursday

US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan said on Monday that he is planning to meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan said on Monday that he is planning to meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Thursday.

Sullivan also told reporters that Washington and Moscow continue to discuss the organization of the first round of negotiations on strategic stability.

More Stories From World

