US Ambassador Post In Russia Expected To Remain Vacant For Months - Reports

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2022 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The post of US Ambassador to Russia is expected to remain vacant for several months following Ambassador John Sullivan's departure, Foreign Policy reported citing current and former US diplomats.

The report said on Tuesday that the bad state of US-Russia relations will likely delay the process for the United States to send a new ambassador to Moscow.

Although the US Senate must confirm President Joe Biden's nominee to become the next ambassador to Russia, his pick must also be approved by the Russian government.

Current and former US diplomats believe Russia will not immediately approve the next individual confirmed to be the new ambassador.

Earlier on Tuesday, the White House said it does not have any announcement to make regarding who will replace Sullivan but said the matter will be worked out in an appropriate amount of time.

