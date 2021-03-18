US Ambassador Remains in Moscow, Continues Engagement With Russian People - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan remains in Moscow and continues to stay engaged with the Russian people, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"Our Ambassador [John] Sullivan remains in Moscow," Psaki said.

"We remain engaged and he remains engaged as is our team on the ground with the Russian people. We continue to believe that diplomacy is the first step and should always be the first step and should be our objective as we pursue all relationships even with our adversaries. You know, we are hopeful that that will continue to be the case."