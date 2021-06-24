UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Ambassador Returns To Moscow, Says Ready To Resume Work On Bilateral Relations

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 09:10 PM

US Ambassador Returns to Moscow, Says Ready to Resume Work on Bilateral Relations

US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan arrived in Moscow on Thursday following the agreement reached by presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva to return ambassadors to their posts abroad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan arrived in Moscow on Thursday following the agreement reached by presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva to return ambassadors to their posts abroad.

"Ambassador Sullivan: 'Arrived back in Moscow today. Ready to work with the @USEmbRu team toward progress on U.S.

foreign policy priorities, and with #Russia on our goal of a stable and predictable relationship between our countries,'" Jason Rebholz, spokesman for the US Embassy in Moscow, tweeted.

Sullivan and Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov traveled to their home countries for consultations this spring amid deterioration of bilateral relations. Antonov returned to the US on Sunday.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Progress Vladimir Putin Geneva Sunday Agreement

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi launches Summer In Abu Dhabi campaig ..

26 minutes ago

Ryabkov Plans to Discuss US-Russia Relations, Stra ..

54 seconds ago

US data confirms rapid 6.4% growth in first quarte ..

56 seconds ago

Canadian First Nation Finds 751 Unmarked Graves on ..

57 seconds ago

Today PSL 6 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawa ..

38 minutes ago

WAPDA commences construction on Kachhi Canal Exten ..

59 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.