US Ambassador Returns to Moscow, Says Ready to Resume Work on Bilateral Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan arrived in Moscow on Thursday following the agreement reached by presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva to return ambassadors to their posts abroad.

"Ambassador Sullivan: 'Arrived back in Moscow today. Ready to work with the @USEmbRu team toward progress on U.S.

foreign policy priorities, and with #Russia on our goal of a stable and predictable relationship between our countries,'" Jason Rebholz, spokesman for the US Embassy in Moscow, tweeted.

Sullivan and Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov traveled to their home countries for consultations this spring amid deterioration of bilateral relations. Antonov returned to the US on Sunday.