US Ambassador, Russian Foreign Minister Discuss Middle East, Arms Control At Moscow Talks

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 09:11 PM

US Ambassador, Russian Foreign Minister Discuss Middle East, Arms Control at Moscow Talks

US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan on Friday held a constructive meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss a wide-range of issues, including the situation in the Middle East and arms control, according to a statement by the US Embassy obtained by RIA Novosti

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan on Friday held a constructive meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss a wide-range of issues, including the situation in the middle East and arms control, according to a statement by the US Embassy obtained by RIA Novosti.

"As part of his continuing series of introductory meetings, Ambassador John Sullivan met today with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov ... Today's constructive meeting continued an on-going dialogue between the two diplomats on bilateral and multilateral issues including counterterrorism, the Middle East and arms control," the statement says.

"Ambassador Sullivan looks forward to continued dialogue with representatives of the Russian government, as we work together to strengthen U.S.-Russia relations," the statement adds.

