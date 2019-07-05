US Ambassador, Russian General Staff Chief Discuss Syria, Defense Dialogue - Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Chief of the Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov and US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman held a meeting in Moscow to discuss ways of improving the US-Russia defense dialogue, as well as security issues pertaining to the Syrian crisis, arms control and military transparency, the US embassy said in a statement Friday.

"U.S.

Ambassador Jon Huntsman and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Valeriy Gerasimov met in Moscow today to discuss security issues, including Syria, the middle East, arms control, military transparency, and the broader U.S. - Russia relationship. There was also discussion on ways to make our defense dialogue with Russia more responsive and productive. The conversation was candid and constructive," the statement says.