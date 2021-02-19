US Ambassador Says Plans to Use Covid-19 Vaccine Sent by State Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan told RIA Novosti that he and other diplomats and staff at the US embassy would use whatever vaccine the US State Department sends.

The Washington Post has reported recently that some staff of the US embassy asked Russian authorities for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

"When we get the vaccine sent to us by the State Department, I'll be taking that along with my colleagues here," the diplomat said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has offered a number of embassies a chance to get inoculated against the coronavirus with Russia's vaccine, and some of the diplomats have already done so.