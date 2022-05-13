US Ambassador Says Vital to Keep Russia Mission Open Despite 'Not Overly Friendly' Ties

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan said on Friday it is vital to keep the American diplomatic mission in Russia open and maintain professional engagements.

On Wednesday, Sullivan met with Russian officials to discuss a narrow set of bilateral issues, including the operation of the US embassy in the country, according to the State Department.

"We think it is important that the United States continues to have an embassy here in Moscow. We have to be engaged with the Foreign Ministry," Sullivan told CNN.

The diplomat described his contacts with Russian officials as always being professional.

"My engagements across the Russian government, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other ministries, have been nothing but professional, not overly friendly sometimes. We obviously have deep and significant disagreements, but discussions are always professional," he said.

Sullivan stressed that diplomats from both sides are trying to keep relations at a professional level, despite differences.