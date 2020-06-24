UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Ambassador Sullivan Represents US Side During Victory Parade In Moscow - Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 02:20 PM

US Ambassador Sullivan Represents US Side During Victory Parade in Moscow - Embassy

The United States is represented by the US Ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, at the Victory Parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, the embassy's press secretary, Rebecca Ross, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The United States is represented by the US Ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, at the Victory Parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, the embassy's press secretary, Rebecca Ross, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

According to Ross, Sullivan attended the parade on behalf of US President Donald Trump.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously ordered postponing the annual military Victory Day parade in Moscow from traditional May 9 to June 24 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Trump spoke to Putin over the telephone on May 7 to honor Victory Day.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Trump Germany Vladimir Putin United States May June World War From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Qatar Partakes in Extraordinary Virtual Pledging C ..

36 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close lower

2 minutes ago

Iran Open to Talks With US if Washington Apologize ..

2 minutes ago

As Europe slowly reopens, Norway stays stubbornly ..

2 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 505 new coronavirus recoveries

1 hour ago

Putin Says Only Together With Other States 'We Can ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.