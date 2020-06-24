US Ambassador Sullivan Represents US Side During Victory Parade in Moscow - Embassy

The United States is represented by the US Ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, at the Victory Parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, the embassy's press secretary, Rebecca Ross, told Sputnik on Wednesday

According to Ross, Sullivan attended the parade on behalf of US President Donald Trump.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously ordered postponing the annual military Victory Day parade in Moscow from traditional May 9 to June 24 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Trump spoke to Putin over the telephone on May 7 to honor Victory Day.