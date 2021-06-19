UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Ambassador Sullivan Says Will Return To Russia Soon

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 04:32 PM

US Ambassador Sullivan Says Will Return to Russia Soon

US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said on Saturday that he would return to Moscow soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said on Saturday that he would return to Moscow soon.

"AmbSullivan: 'After an important summit, I look forward to returning to Moscow soon to lead the strong team @USEmbRu as we implement #POTUS Biden's policy directives outlined in Geneva, including strategic stability, #humanrights, a stable & predictable relationship w/ #Russia,'" embassy spokesman Jason P.

Rebholz tweeted.

Russian ambassador Anatoly Antonov and US ambassador Sullivan traveled to their home countries for consultations this spring. At their summit in Geneva, presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden reached an agreement on the ambassadors' return. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Antonov will spend next workweek in Washington.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin Geneva Lead Agreement P

Recent Stories

MNAs give mixed response on federal budget

3 minutes ago

CDA chairman for expediting work at Rawal dam chow ..

3 minutes ago

IRSA releases 261,700 cusecs water

3 minutes ago

Karachi Kings will take on Quetta Gladiators for t ..

19 minutes ago

UAE government develops innovative solutions to en ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police warns against fraud, scam calls r ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.