US Ambassador Sullivan Says Will Return to Russia Soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said on Saturday that he would return to Moscow soon.

"AmbSullivan: 'After an important summit, I look forward to returning to Moscow soon to lead the strong team @USEmbRu as we implement #POTUS Biden's policy directives outlined in Geneva, including strategic stability, #humanrights, a stable & predictable relationship w/ #Russia,'" embassy spokesman Jason P.

Rebholz tweeted.

Russian ambassador Anatoly Antonov and US ambassador Sullivan traveled to their home countries for consultations this spring. At their summit in Geneva, presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden reached an agreement on the ambassadors' return. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Antonov will spend next workweek in Washington.