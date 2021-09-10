US Ambassador Summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry Over Election Meddling - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) US Ambassador John Sullivan was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday because of Washington's interference in the elections, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"The reason for summoning Ambassador Sullivan to the foreign ministry was US interference in the elections," the source said, without specifying details.

Earlier on Friday, the ambassador spent around 20 minutes in the ministry.