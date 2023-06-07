UrduPoint.com

US Ambassador To Beijing Says He Met PRC's Envoy Who Recently Visited Russia, Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2023 | 09:47 PM

US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said on Wednesday that he recently met with China's envoy Li Hui who visited Moscow, Kiev and other European capitals in efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine

"I met recently with ambassador Li Hui, who went to Moscow, and Kiev, and Warsaw, and Berlin, and Paris," Burns said during the video conference with the 2023 Global Impact Forum hosted by the US Global Leadership Coalition.

He added that the Chinese envoy was trying to see during this tour if China could contribute to a peaceful resolution.

When asked if China can play a positive role in the conflict in Ukraine, Burns said, "we hope so," but added that everything depends on the specific actions of the Chinese government.

He pointed out that the peace proposals China suggested begin from Beijing's recognition of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Special Representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian Affairs Li visited in May several European capitals, including Kiev, Warsaw, Berlin, Paris and Brussels to promote Beijing's peace plan for Ukraine. He also held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

