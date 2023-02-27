US Ambassador to China Calls for Pushing Beijing to 'Be More Honest' About COVID Origin

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said Monday that building a working relationship with China includes pushing it to "be more honest" about the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If we're going to do something to strengthen the World Health Organization then we're going to have to push China to be more active in it and to of course, be more honest about what happened three years ago in Wuhan with the origin of the COVID-19 crisis," Burns said at the US Chamber of Commerce's International Security, Trade and Economic Platform series.