US Ambassador To Greece Accuses Russia Of Using Religion To 'Undermine Democracy'

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 07:50 AM

US Ambassador to Greece Accuses Russia of Using Religion to 'Undermine Democracy'

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt, who was the US Ambassador to Ukraine during the 2014 coup, claimed on Tuesday that Russia allegedly used religion "to undermine democracy."

"Russia is using religion as part of its hybrid warfare strategy, as a tool to achieve political objectives and spread false narratives," Pyatt said at a conference on religious diplomacy in Athens. The transcript of his speech was published by the US Embassy in Greece.

The United States has very clearly expressed its support for Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, he said, praising the Church of Greece's support for Bartholomew's decision to grant autocephaly to the new church in Ukraine, the ambassador added.

According to Pyatt, Russia "is trying to use the Church as a wedge to foment instability and undermine democracy."

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of attempts to influence democratic processes in different countries. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called such claims "absolutely unfounded.

"

Pyatt has been heading the US diplomatic mission in Athens in 2016. Prior to that, he was the US ambassador to Kiev from August 2013 to August 2016. The ambassador's leaked phone conversations of January 2014 with US Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, with whom he discussed the situation in Ukraine and the appointments in the future Ukrainian government, made headlines then. He and Nuland also presented cookies to the participants of the Maidan.

On January 6, Patriarch Bartholomew handed over the tomos of autocephaly to the newly established non-canonical Ukrainian church. The Russian Orthodox Church, along with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, refused to recognize this decision. The Moscow Patriarchate has described the situation as the "legalization of schism," stressing that it would have catastrophic consequences and affect millions of Christians in Ukraine and other countries.

