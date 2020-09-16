UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Ambassador To Hungary David Cornstein Resigns

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 04:20 AM

US Ambassador to Hungary David Cornstein Resigns

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Gambling mogul David Cornstein announced in a statement that he is resigning as US Ambassador to Hungary.

"It was with a deep sense of pride, as well as some sadness, that I informed President Trump and Foreign Minister [Peter] Szijjarto that I will be stepping down as US Ambassador to Hungary on November 1," the statement said on Tuesday evening.

Cornstein had no diplomatic experience and attracted domestic criticism in the United States because of his outreach to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The announcement of his resignation came the day after President Donald Trump's ambassador to China Terry Branstad announced he was stepping down.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Trump David United States Hungary November Sad

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with US President

1 hour ago

UAE-Israel Peace Accord will revive Middle East pe ..

3 hours ago

EU renews support to UAE-Israel peace accord

4 hours ago

Peace requires courage, shaping the future require ..

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Guatemala&#039;s Presiden ..

5 hours ago

Netanyahu Says New Mideast Peace Accords Could End ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.