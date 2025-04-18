US Ambassador To Japan 'extremely Optimistic' About Trade Deal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 10:50 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The new US ambassador to Japan said Friday he was "extremely optimistic" that the two countries will agree a trade deal, after Tokyo's envoy held talks in Washington.
"I've met now with most of the principals who are in the room and doing the negotiating and talking this through. And I'm extremely optimistic that a deal will get done," George Glass told reporters.
"We have two very sophisticated economies that are very successful, and they are two of the top five economies of the world," he said at Tokyo's Haneda Airport.
"And we have the best and the brightest from Japan there doing the negotiations. We have the best and brightest from the United States.
"The secretary of Treasury, the secretary of commerce are both people that I know and have spoken with and are brilliant in their fields," he said.
"And when I saw that President Trump then decided he was going to get involved and has now named this his top priority, that's why I have a lot of confidence that we'll get something done," Glass said.
Japanese companies are the biggest investors into the United States and Japan is a vital strategic ally for Washington in the Asia-Pacific region.
But Japan is subject to the same 10 percent baseline tariffs imposed by Trump on most countries as well as painful steeper levies on cars, steel and aluminum.
US President Donald Trump also imposed "reciprocal" tariffs on Japan of 24 percent, although these have been paused for 90 days along with those on other countries except China.
Japan's tariffs envoy Ryosei Akazawa met Trump on Wednesday and held talks with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
There was no immediate breakthrough, although the next round of negotiations is scheduled before the end of the month.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina of Greece
KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC
Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points
Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister fo ..
Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan
Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho held
World economy likely to avoid recession despite tariffs: IMF chief
More Stories From World
-
US ambassador to Japan 'extremely optimistic' about trade deal6 minutes ago
-
Napoli disturbing buoyant Inter's peace in Serie A Easter bonanza56 minutes ago
-
Heartbroken Brits abandon pets as living costs bite56 minutes ago
-
Netflix earnings top forecasts despite economic turmoil1 hour ago
-
Spring snow storm wreaks deadly havoc in the Alps1 hour ago
-
Gaza's civil defence agency says 10 killed in Israeli strike1 hour ago
-
Solanke penalty sends Spurs to Europa League semis3 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Conference League results8 hours ago
-
Italy cable-car crash leaves four dead9 hours ago
-
Trump softens on Zelensky, says mineral deal coming 'soon'10 hours ago
-
Six hurt after shooting at Florida university: hospital10 hours ago
-
Trump talks up EU tariff deal as Italy's Meloni visits10 hours ago