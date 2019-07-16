U.S Ambassador To Japan To Resign In July
Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 07:26 PM
The U.S. embassy in Tokyo announced on Tuesday that U.S. Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty will resign later this month
The U.S. top envoy "is in the process of resigning" as ambassador, the embassy said in a statement.
The embassy did not give any reason for his resignation. U.S. President Donald Trump, however, said on Twitter last Friday that Hagerty will run for the senate in the state of Tennessee in 2020.
The embassy added that Joseph M. Young, deputy chief of mission, will be taking on the position of acting ambassador.