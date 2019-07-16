UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S Ambassador To Japan To Resign In July

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 07:26 PM

U.S ambassador to Japan to resign in July

The U.S. embassy in Tokyo announced on Tuesday that U.S. Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty will resign later this month

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The U.S. embassy in Tokyo announced on Tuesday that U.S. Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty will resign later this month.

The U.S. top envoy "is in the process of resigning" as ambassador, the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy did not give any reason for his resignation. U.S. President Donald Trump, however, said on Twitter last Friday that Hagerty will run for the senate in the state of Tennessee in 2020.

The embassy added that Joseph M. Young, deputy chief of mission, will be taking on the position of acting ambassador.

Related Topics

Senate Twitter Trump Young Tokyo Japan 2020 Top

Recent Stories

DLD strengthens ties with Ras Al Khaimah governmen ..

12 minutes ago

Sale of cigarettes not bearing red digital tax sta ..

26 minutes ago

BRAIA Summer Camp commences at NUST

34 minutes ago

NCPC holds free eye camp for street children

38 seconds ago

Notice of motion for removal of Chairman Senate ci ..

41 seconds ago

Japanese Government to Act If South Korea Forces M ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.