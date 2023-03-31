US Ambassador to NATO Says Alliance Open to More Engagement With India

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The NATO alliance is open to more engagement with India if New Delhi expresses interest in further cooperation, US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said on Friday

"The NATO alliance is open to more engagement should India seek that," Smith said during a press briefing.

India plays a crucial role in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region, Smith said.

However, NATO is not seeking to expand into a global military alliance and accept countries from the Indo-Pacific region as members, Smith said.

NATO looks to countries in the region to share national perspectives and insights, Smith said.

The United States appreciates calls from India for an immediate end to the conflict in Ukraine, as well as their humanitarian assistance to the country, Smith said. The US and India do not always share the same policy approaches, but they do share a commitment to upholding rules-based international order, Smith said.