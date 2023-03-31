UrduPoint.com

US Ambassador To NATO Says Alliance Open To More Engagement With India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 08:49 PM

US Ambassador to NATO Says Alliance Open to More Engagement With India

The NATO alliance is open to more engagement with India if New Delhi expresses interest in further cooperation, US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The NATO alliance is open to more engagement with India if New Delhi expresses interest in further cooperation,-said on Friday.

"The NATO alliance is open to more engagement should India seek that," Smith said during a press briefing.

India plays a crucial role in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region, Smith said.

However, NATO is not seeking to expand into a global military alliance and accept countries from the Indo-Pacific region as members, Smith said.

NATO looks to countries in the region to share national perspectives and insights, Smith said.

The United States appreciates calls from India for an immediate end to the conflict in Ukraine, as well as their humanitarian assistance to the country, Smith said. The US and India do not always share the same policy approaches, but they do share a commitment to upholding rules-based international order, Smith said.

Related Topics

India NATO Ukraine New Delhi Same Alliance United States From Share

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Government entity officials congratulate ..

Abu Dhabi Government entity officials congratulate UAE President on new leadersh ..

7 minutes ago
 Sepoy Irshad Ullah Shaheed laid to rest with full ..

Sepoy Irshad Ullah Shaheed laid to rest with full military honour

23 minutes ago
 IG Sindh for short courses to increase capacities ..

IG Sindh for short courses to increase capacities of IOs

23 minutes ago
 Imran solely responsible for all crises in country ..

Imran solely responsible for all crises in country: Rana Sanaullah

23 minutes ago
 Serbian President Says Trump Indictment Will Furth ..

Serbian President Says Trump Indictment Will Further Destabilize Political Situa ..

23 minutes ago
 Siemens Launches Internal Probe After Reports of S ..

Siemens Launches Internal Probe After Reports of Staffer Working for Russian 'Ha ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.