US Ambassador to OSCE Says Recognition of DPR, LPR by Russia Sovereignty Violation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Recognition of the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR) by Russia would be a rejection of the Minsk agreements and a violation of Ukraine's sovereignty, US Ambassador to the OSCE Michael Carpenter said on Monday.

"The Russian Security Council is discussing now the possible recognition by the Kremlin of the non-government controlled areas of eastern Ukraine. This would not only be a complete repudiation of the Minsk Agreements, which my Russian colleague has just spent a long time discussing, but, indeed, of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

If carried out, this would again result in the upending of the rules based international order, under the threat of force. This, dear colleagues, is deplorable, and, as the EU Ambassador said, condemnable. And should be, by all of us," Carpenter told the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna.