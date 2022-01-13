UrduPoint.com

US Ambassador To OSCE Says 'We Have To Prepare' For Eventuality Of Escalation With Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 10:34 PM

US Ambassador to OSCE Says 'We Have to Prepare' for Eventuality of Escalation with Russia

US Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Michael Carpenter said on Thursday that the Western allies must be prepared for the eventuality of an escalation with Russia amid its troop build-up at the border with Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) US Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Michael Carpenter said on Thursday that the Western allies must be prepared for the eventuality of an escalation with Russia amid its troop build-up at the border with Ukraine.

When asked whether he believed Russia will move to invade Ukraine, Carpenter said he could not speak about Moscow's intentions.

"We have to take it very seriously. We have to prepare for the eventuality that there could be an escalation," Carpenter said.

