US Ambassador To Russia Has No Plans To Travel To Washington For Consultations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 02:37 PM

US Ambassador to Russia Has No Plans to Travel to Washington for Consultations

US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said on Friday that he has no plans to travel to Washington for consultations, and will always welcome contacts with the Russian Foreign Ministry and Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said on Friday that he has no plans to travel to Washington for consultations, and will always welcome contacts with the Russian Foreign Ministry and Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov.

Earlier this month, Antonov arrived in Moscow for consultations on the relations with Washington.

"I have no travel plans. My expectation is that I will be here for the foreseeable future. I always welcome the opportunity to speak with my friend ambassador Antonov and ... the contacts in the ministry of foreign affairs," Sullivan told reporters.

More Stories From World

