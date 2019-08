US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman said in a letter to US President Donald Trump on Tuesday that he is resigning from his post on October 3

"I humbly resign my office as United States Ambassador to Russia, effective October 3, 2019," Huntsman said in the letter.