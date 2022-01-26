US Ambassador to Russia Leaves Russian Foreign Ministry Building

US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan, who arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry amid media reports about the transfer of a response to Moscow's proposals on security guarantees, left the ministry's headquarters, a Sputnik correspondent reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan, who arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry amid media reports about the transfer of a response to Moscow's proposals on security guarantees, left the ministry's headquarters, a Sputnik correspondent reported

The diplomat left the territory of the department in the embassy's car.

Earlier, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the ambassador's car was parked outside the building of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The ambassador did not answer Sputnik's question about what he was doing in the ministry building, he had a black folder in his hands.