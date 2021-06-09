UrduPoint.com
US Ambassador To Russia Looks Forward To Joining Biden At US-Russia Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 10:10 AM

US Ambassador to Russia Looks Forward to Joining Biden at US-Russia Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) US ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said on Wednesday that he is looking forward to joining President Joe Biden during the upcoming US-Russia summit in Geneva.

Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Switzerland on June 16.

"AmbSullivan: Looking forward to joining @POTUS in Geneva next week. President Biden is a strong defender of US interests, and we'll have a great team to support him as we meet with Russian leaders on the full range of pressing issues that affect the U.S.-Russia relationship," Sullivan said, as quoted by Jason P. Rebholz, the spokesman of the US embassy in Moscow, on Twitter.

More Stories From World

