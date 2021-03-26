UrduPoint.com
US Ambassador To Russia Says Hopes For Justice In Reed's Case, Hearings To Continue

US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said on Friday that he hopes for justice in the case of former US Marine Trevor Reed, adding that hearings will continue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said on Friday that he hopes for justice in the case of former US Marine Trevor Reed, adding that hearings will continue.

"The proceedings for today have concluded for the case itself, there will be further proceedings ... We hope and expect that justice will be done by the judicial system here and Trevor will be released and be able to return home to his family as soon as possible," Sullivan told reporters.

Reed was detained by two Moscow police officers last August after being involved in an altercation with two women.

He was imprisoned for attacking and endangering the officers. A Moscow court found Reed guilty of assaulting the officers while being transported to a police station, which caused the vehicle they were traveling in to swerve erratically. Both officers filed a civil suit against Reed for damages. As a result, Reed was sentenced to nine years in a medium-security prison and ordered to pay $1,374 to each officer.

More Stories From World

