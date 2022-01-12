US Ambassador To Russia Says Washington Wants Non-Public Discussions With Russia
Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 12:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The United States wants to engage with Russia in non-public discussions, there is no feeling that the two countries are moving towards failure, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said.
The United States is trying to be very careful in what is said publicly, he told Rain tv channel (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia).