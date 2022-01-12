UrduPoint.com

US Ambassador To Russia Says Washington Wants Non-Public Discussions With Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 12:10 AM

US Ambassador to Russia Says Washington Wants Non-Public Discussions With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The United States wants to engage with Russia in non-public discussions, there is no feeling that the two countries are moving towards failure, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said.

The United States is trying to be very careful in what is said publicly, he told Rain tv channel (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia).

Related Topics

Russia United States TV

Recent Stories

CSTO Peacekeepers Organizing Exit of Forces From K ..

CSTO Peacekeepers Organizing Exit of Forces From Kazakhstan to Permanent Deploym ..

43 minutes ago
 PTI believes in transparency, justice: Aon Abbas

PTI believes in transparency, justice: Aon Abbas

43 minutes ago
 NATO Committed to Meaningful, Reciprocal Dialogue ..

NATO Committed to Meaningful, Reciprocal Dialogue With Russia - US Ambassador

43 minutes ago
 Global Oil Price Benchmark Brent to Average $75 in ..

Global Oil Price Benchmark Brent to Average $75 in 2022, Up $4 From Last Year - ..

43 minutes ago
 US NATO Envoy Says Series of Russia Engagements Fo ..

US NATO Envoy Says Series of Russia Engagements Focused on Risk Reduction, Arms ..

43 minutes ago
 UNICEF Seeking Clarification on Child Casualties D ..

UNICEF Seeking Clarification on Child Casualties During Unrest in Kazakhstan - O ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.