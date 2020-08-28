UrduPoint.com
US Ambassador To Russia Sullivan Arrives At Foreign Ministry's Building In Moscow

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 04:20 PM

US Ambassador to Russia Sullivan Arrives at Foreign Ministry's Building in Moscow

US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan on Friday arrived at the building of the Russian Foreign Ministry, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan on Friday arrived at the building of the Russian Foreign Ministry, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The diplomat's car arrived at about 09:00 GMT.

The ambassador is still at the ministry, according to the correspondent.

