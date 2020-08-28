US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan on Friday arrived at the building of the Russian Foreign Ministry, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

The diplomat's car arrived at about 09:00 GMT.

The ambassador is still at the ministry, according to the correspondent.