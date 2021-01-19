US Ambassador to Russia Sullivan Confirms Retaining Post

US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan told RIA Novosti on Tuesday he would retain his post, commenting on media reports alleging that US President-elect Joe Biden's transition team asked him to temporarily remain in office

"I am honored to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Russia. The team at the U.S.

Mission to Russia and I will continue to work on the important bilateral and multilateral issues in the U.S.-Russia relationship," Sullivan said.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources, that the transition team had asked Sullivan and some other political appointees of outgoing US President Donald Trump to remain in their posts. According to the sources, Biden only intends to keep Sullivan in the post until a replacement is identified.