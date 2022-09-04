US Ambassador to Russia Sullivan Leaves Office - US Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) US Ambassador John Sullivan has completed his work in Russia and left Moscow on Sunday, the US diplomatic mission said.

"U.S. Ambassador to the Russian Federation John J. Sullivan has concluded his tenure as U.S. envoy and departed Moscow today... Elizabeth Rood will assume duties as Charge d'Affaires at U.S. Embassy Moscow until Ambassador Sullivan's successor arrives," the embassy said in a statement.