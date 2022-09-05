US Ambassador to Russia Sullivan Leaves Office - US Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) US Ambassador John Sullivan has completed his work in Russia and left Moscow on Sunday, the US diplomatic mission said.

"U.S. Ambassador to the Russian Federation John J. Sullivan has concluded his tenure as U.S. envoy and departed Moscow today... Elizabeth Rood will assume duties as Charge d'Affaires at U.S. Embassy Moscow until Ambassador Sullivan's successor arrives," the embassy said in a statement.

Sullivan has served as ambassador to Russia for almost three years. He will retire from a public service that has spanned four decades and five presidents, the embassy said.

The 62-year-old has served as deputy secretary of state and held senior positions at the Departments of Justice, Defense, and Commerce.

Yuri Rogulev, the head of the Roosevelt Foundation for the Study of the United States at Moscow State University, told Sputnik that a new American ambassador was not due in Moscow until after winter holidays.

The US Congress is heading for crucial midterm elections in November, which may put the appointment of a new ambassador on the backburner. President Joe Biden may prioritize his poll numbers unless Washington has already picked a successor to Sullivan, Rogulev suggested.