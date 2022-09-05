UrduPoint.com

US Ambassador To Russia Sullivan Leaves Office - US Embassy

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2022 | 12:00 AM

US Ambassador to Russia Sullivan Leaves Office - US Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) US Ambassador John Sullivan has completed his work in Russia and left Moscow on Sunday, the US diplomatic mission said.

"U.S. Ambassador to the Russian Federation John J. Sullivan has concluded his tenure as U.S. envoy and departed Moscow today... Elizabeth Rood will assume duties as Charge d'Affaires at U.S. Embassy Moscow until Ambassador Sullivan's successor arrives," the embassy said in a statement.

Sullivan has served as ambassador to Russia for almost three years. He will retire from a public service that has spanned four decades and five presidents, the embassy said.

The 62-year-old has served as deputy secretary of state and held senior positions at the Departments of Justice, Defense, and Commerce.

Yuri Rogulev, the head of the Roosevelt Foundation for the Study of the United States at Moscow State University, told Sputnik that a new American ambassador was not due in Moscow until after winter holidays.

The US Congress is heading for crucial midterm elections in November, which may put the appointment of a new ambassador on the backburner. President Joe Biden may prioritize his poll numbers unless Washington has already picked a successor to Sullivan, Rogulev suggested.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Holidays United States May November Congress Sunday Commerce From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

15 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

1 day ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

1 day ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

1 day ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.