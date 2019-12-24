UrduPoint.com
US Ambassador To Russia Sullivan Likely To Arrive In Moscow In Early January- US Embassy

US Ambassador to Russia Sullivan Likely to Arrive in Moscow in Early January- US Embassy

New US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan is expected to arrive in Moscow after New Year holidays although the exact date has not been confirmed yet, Rebecca Ross, the press secretary at the embassy, told Sputnik on Tuesday

On Monday, Sullivan was sworn in as ambassador.

"We are waiting for confirmation of the exact day of his arrival, but it will certainly be after the holidays," Ross said.

More Stories From World

