US Ambassador to Russia Sullivan Likely to Arrive in Moscow in Early January- US Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) New US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan is expected to arrive in Moscow after New Year holidays although the exact date has not been confirmed yet, Rebecca Ross, the press secretary at the embassy, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, Sullivan was sworn in as ambassador.

"We are waiting for confirmation of the exact day of his arrival, but it will certainly be after the holidays," Ross said.