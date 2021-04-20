US Ambassador to Russia Sullivan to Return to United States Briefly This Week - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan will return to the United States briefly this week, media reported citing a US State Department spokesperson.

"Ambassador Sullivan will be returning to the US this week to visit his family and meet with members of the new administration with whom he has not had a chance to consult since he agreed to continue serving in his post indefinitely," the spokesperson told Axios.

"He will return to Moscow in the coming weeks," the spokesperson said.

A few hours earlier, Axios reported citing sources that Sullivan had refused to leave Russia despite Russian recommendations to go to Washington for consultations.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on April 16 that the Russian side recommended that Ambassador Sullivan "go to his capital and hold detailed, serious consultations there."