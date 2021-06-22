US Ambassador to Russia Sullivan to Return to Moscow This Week - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan will return to Moscow later this week, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

Sullivan and Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov traveled to their home countries for consultations this spring.

During a summit in Geneva, presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden agreed on the ambassadors' return.

"[Ambassador Sullivan] will return to Moscow this week," Price told reporters, noting that the United States is committed to having open channels of communications with Russia.

Price added that the State Department welcomes Antonov's return to Washington.