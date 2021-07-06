US Ambassador to Russia Sullivan to Visit St. Petersburg on Tuesday - Embassy

US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan will travel to St. Petersburg later on Tuesday to meet with business, education and cultural community, marking his first visit to the Russian city as an ambassador, the US Embassy said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan will travel to St. Petersburg later on Tuesday to meet with business, education and cultural community, marking his first visit to the Russian city as an ambassador, the US Embassy said.

Sullivan returned to Moscow late last month after two-month consultations in Washington amid deteriorating relations between the countries. Since his arrival, the diplomat has held an array of meetings with senior officials, including Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, to discuss the results of the Geneva summit between leaders of Russia and the United States.

"On Tuesday, July 6, Ambassador John Sullivan will travel to St.

Petersburg to meet with representatives from the business, education, and cultural community. This is his first visit to St. Petersburg as Ambassador," the embassy said in a statement.

The return of ambassadors to Moscow and Washington was among other agreements reached by presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden during their landmark summit in Geneva on June 16. The leaders also agreed to launch consultations on strategic stability and adopted a joint statement reaffirming commitment to the 1985 formula by Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.