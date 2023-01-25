US Ambassador to Russia Tracy to Depart for Moscow in Coming Days - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Newly appointed US Ambassador to Moscow Lynne Tracy will depart for Russia in the coming days, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We expect Ambassador Tracy will be departing for the Russian Federation where she will present her credentials in the coming days.

We expect her to be in place later this month. She's currently in the process of having consultations with desks and individuals here in Washington," Price said during a press briefing.