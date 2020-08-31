US Ambassador to Russia Visiting US Student Sentenced to Prison Term in Moscow - Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan is visiting convicted US-born student Trevor Reed, who was sentenced in July to nine years in a Russian prison for attacking law enforcement officers, US embassy spokeswoman Rebecca Ross said on Monday, slamming the evidence against Reed as "ridiculous."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan is visiting convicted US-born student Trevor Reed, who was sentenced in July to nine years in a Russian prison for attacking law enforcement officers, US embassy spokeswoman Rebecca Ross said on Monday, slamming the evidence against Reed as "ridiculous."

"Today Ambassador Sullivan is visiting U.S. citizen Trevor Reed who remains in prison in #Russia. The evidence presented against Trevor was ridiculous, as was his conviction and sentence to 9 years for a crime he clearly did not commit," Ross wrote on Twitter.

Reed, a former Marine who was visiting Moscow temporarily, was detained by police last August after being involved in a drunken altercation with two women.

The Texas native was found guilty of assaulting two law enforcement officers while being transported to a police station, which caused the vehicle they were traveling in to swerve erratically.

Both police officers filed a civil suit against Reed for damages. As a result, the man was sentenced to nine years in a medium-security prison and ordered to pay 100,000 rubles ($1,374) to each of the officers who were assaulted in the incident.

US Ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, has criticized the court's decision, raising issues with the evidence put forward by prosecutors.