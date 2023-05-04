UrduPoint.com

US Ambassador To Russia Visits Jailed Paul Whelan In Mordovia - Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2023 | 11:23 PM

US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy on Thursday visited Paul Whelan, who is serving prison sentence in a penal colony in Mordovia on the charge of espionage, the embassy said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy on Thursday visited Paul Whelan, who is serving prison sentence in a penal colony in Mordovia on the charge of espionage, the embassy said.

"Today, ambassador Tracy visited Paul Whelan in IK17 (penal colony 17) in Mordovia." the US Embassy to Russia said on social media.

The embassy confirmed it sees Whelan's arrest as unjust and said it will continue working with the Russian government in order to secure his expeditious return home.

The Russian Foreign Ministry previously rejected the US Embassy's request for a May 11 visit to jailed journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in Russia in March on espionage charges.

The decision was believed to be a retaliatory measure after the United States refused to issue visas to Russian journalists that were supposed to travel with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to New York for UN events in April.

The Russian authorities arrested Paul Whelan in December 2018 and a Moscow court sentenced him to 16 years in prison on charges of espionage. Whelan, who is also a citizen of Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, has maintained that he is innocent and insisted that he arrived in Russia for a friend's wedding.

